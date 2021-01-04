✖

Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye and producer Jason Goldberg split after 22 years of marriage, her representative confirmed last week. Frye, 44, filed for divorce three days after Christmas. The two are parents to four children, daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 15, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 12, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," Frye's representative told PEOPLE on Dec. 28. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion." On the same day they announced their split, Frye filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Courts, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Frye has not mentioned the split on her Instagram page. Her most recent post was published on Dec. 27 and is a black and white photo of herself wearing a face mask. She also shared a photo of herself cuddling with her children the day after Christmas. "Happy happy day after Christmas to all," she wrote at the time. "Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my lifelong friend forever [Jenny Lewis] 'It is one day closer to Christmas' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020."

Frye and Goldberg married in 1998 and renewed their vows in October 2008. "Besides the days my children were born – and my first wedding – it was the best night of my life," Frye told PEOPLE of the second ceremony at the time. During the ceremony at their home, Poet and Jagger planted a pomegranate tree to mark the occasion.

Frye is best known for playing the title character as a child actress in NBC's Punky Brewster from 1984 to 1988. She also voiced the character in a 1985-1986 animated series called It's Punky Brewster and stars in a 10-episode revival for NBC's Peacock streaming platform, alongside fellow original co-star Cherie Johnson. The new series will find Punky as a single mother of three who tries to get her life back in order when she meets a young girl (Quinn Copeland) in the foster care system who reminds her of herself. Freddie Prinze Jr. will appear in the pilot as Punky's ex-husband.

On Dec. 20, Frye shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her new young co-stars and thanked the production team for keeping everyone safe while filming. "I feel so fortunate that we were able to shoot our season during these times and I hope in some way our Punky Power can help spread love," she wrote. "To have stayed in production has been a true blessing. We are forever thankful. I am aware of the challenges we are faced with both personally and in the world. It is with great love and gratitude that we are here [and] I will work on using my Punky Power to try and do good in the world."