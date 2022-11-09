Protestor Throws Eggs at King Charles III in Viral Video

King Charles III's presence may most often be met with cheers and applause, but at least one person wasn't enthused with the new monarch. As Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort arrived in York, England on Wednesday, their warm welcome was rudely interrupted when somebody from the crowd threw eggs at His Majesty in a moment that was captured on video.

Video of the royal couple's arrival at Micklegate Bar, a royal entrance to the city, showed the moment that seemingly out of nowhere, several eggs were sent flying through the air toward the royals. Thankfully, the eggs missed the couple and splattered on the ground. According to the BBC, the man shouted, "this country was built on the blood of slaves." Meanwhile, in the video, the crowd could be heard booing the man and shouting, "Shame on you" and "God save the king."

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

Following the incident, several police officers were seen restraining the man, who has not yet been identified, on the ground behind temporary fencing set up at Micklegate Bar. It is unclear if the man will face any charges in connection to the incident. Buckingham Palace has not released an official statement addressing the incident, which didn't seem to faze Charles and Camilla. Shortly after the incident occurred, the couple continued to greet the gathered crowds.

The newly-minted monarch and his wife were in York Wednesday to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster. The statue will be the first to be installed since the late monarch's passing in September. Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 after having served as monarch for 70 years, making her Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Her son immediately ascended upon her death, though his coronation is not set to take place until Saturday, May 6.

Following the unveiling of the statue, Charles and Camilla traveled to Doncaster to formally confer its city status. According to an official release from the Doncaster Council, the couple will be met by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman and the Civic Mayor Cllr Ian Pearson and Junior Civic Mayor, Evia Shaw-Lewis, and a special ceremony will be held t the Mansion House.