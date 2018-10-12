‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Updates Relationship Status 6 Months After Breakup

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott has given an update on his relationship status, six months after his breakup with Jacinta Kuznetsov.

Speaking to PEOPLE, 40-year-old Scott revealed that he is still single and waiting for the right person to come along.

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with 14 construction projects,” the reality TV contractor joked. “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”

Scott also revealed that the producers of The Bachelor approached him about being on the show, but that he “would never do it, because I would just have too much anxiety. I am much more interested in being focused on one person.”

He later went on to talk about giving the best man toast at his brother Drew’s wedding to Linda Phan in May.

“I am the guy that watches a Disney movie and cries. It was pretty emotional,” he admitted. ” I mean your best friend is getting married. They’re starting this new course together.”

Scott also said that people seem to miss that the brothers still see each other regularly even though Drew is now married.

“People say to me, ‘Aren’t you going to be lonely now by yourself in Vegas?’ And I’m like, no, we work together all the time, so we always see each other,” he said. “And Linda is amazing.”

When he and Kuznetsov split, Scott took to Instagram to share a sincere and heartfelt message about their relationship and subsequent breakup.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” he wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” Scott went on to say. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Drew also spoke to PEOPLE recently about his brother’s love life, using his own as a mirror for how Scott’s life could go.

“I was not expecting [to meet Linda]. I was just work, work, work, and then boom, suddenly someone stops you in your tracks. And she’s this amazing person that I knew I wanted to be with,” Drew shared. “He can have that, too. Jonathan’s a catch.”