‘Property Brother’ Reveals What His First Attempt at ‘Sexy’ Looked Like in Throwback Snap

Property Brothers star Drew Scott was so happy to be included in PEOPLE‘s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive issue that he shared a throwback photo to his “first attempt” at being sexy.

Humbled to be included in @people’s #sexiestmanalive this year… this was my first attempt at being sexy in my 20s. 😂😂😂#tbt #glamourshot A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

On Thursday, Scott posted a photo of himself in his 20s when he was working as a model. “Humbled to be included in PEOPLE‘s [Sexiest Man Alive] this year,” the 39-year-old Scott wrote. “This was my first attempt at being sexy in my 20s.”

Scott likely made the list thanks to his surprising run on Dancing With The Stars. He has reached the final three, along with Jordan fisher and Lindsey Stirling. On Monday, he danced in a kilt with Emma Slater. He also brought out his “sexy” for Latin night in September, wearing a full-body spray tan.

This also isn’t the first time he’s been mentioned in PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue. Scott and his Property Brothers co-star Jonathan Scott were included in the 2013 edition.

Scott and Jonathan Scott are identical twins and were born in Vancouver. They are the founders of Scott Brothers Global and they’ve hosted Property Brothers, Brother vs Brother and Property Brothrs at Home.

Scott is engaged to 29-year-old Linda Phan. In an August interview with PEOPLE, Scott said they plan on a destination wedding in Europe.

“Linda has 14 bridesmaids, but I don’t have that many friends, so I guess I need to make some new ones,” Scott joked. “The guys will wear kilts and she’ll have something inspired from her Chinese roots. We want to have some tradition but also mix it up.”