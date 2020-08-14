'Project Power' Actor Allen Maldonado Details Role in Netflix Film 'Project Power' With Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Foxx (Exclusive)

✖

Allen Maldonado has been on the Hollywood scene for nearly 20 years. During that time, he has appeared a number of notable television shows and films while also writing and directing projects. On Friday, the film Project Power will start streaming on Netflix, and Maldonado is featured with an all-star cast.

"I play more of the straight by the book officer," Maldonado said in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com when talking about his role in the movie. "[Joseph Gordon-Levitt] takes more chances than me. That's about the just I can give away without telling too much." As Maldonado mentioned, the film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt along with Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. And while Maldonado enjoyed his time working with Gordon-Levitt, he didn't have the chance to work with Foxx.

"I didn't have any scenes with Jamie," Maldonado said. "Sometimes when you do films, you sometimes miss people depending on your character. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to work with him, but I'm excited to see his performance." Project Power is about an "ex-soldier (Foxx) and the cop (Gordon-Levitt) colliding in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants temporary superpowers."

"The creative appeal that gives you superpowers for five minutes," Maldonado stated when talking about why he wanted to be part of the film. "Go. From this and that logline, I was sold on the project and just how fun and creative it can be establishing this new world of people with superpowers. I wanted to be a part of it."

With Maldonado and Gordon-Levitt playing cops in the film, they had the chance to work a lot of scenes together, which is something the 37-year old actor enjoyed. "We had a blast in all of our scenes and just being partners and having that on-camera friendship, which is sometimes tough when you shoot these projects and you meet the person the day of and you guys are best friends for 20 years," he said. "Working with him was definitely easy to get that nuance and mannerisms down. We were just locked and loaded."

With everyone still on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix and other streaming services have been outlets for people to escape reality for a short period of time. And Maldonado is confident Project Power can be a film everyone that can make consumers very happy.

"Who doesn't like a good superhero film?" Maldonado said. "Especially at this time, these films inject a bit of hope and the hope that we need to persevere through these tough times that we are going on around the world. These films represent a sign of hope, and I think that alone with the fact that these amazing actors... We got an ensemble cast of people that's going to captivate people for an hour or two and just take them away for a little bit."