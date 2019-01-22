Priyanka Chopra Debuts New Honey Ombre Hair Color in New Post-Honeymoon Photo

Priyanka Chopra is rocking a new look after recently marrying actor and singer Nick Jonas.

According to ET, Chopra and her new hubby were seen arriving at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California and the actress was showing off her new ombre hair style.

She also rocked it on social media for fans to get an up-close look at her new hairdo.

Her post reads, “With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it’s got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.”

“So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet extraordinary people,” she continued. “I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models and friends — #JustOneThing.”

“Watch my stories today to be a part of my new YouTube Originals Special, ‘If I could tell you Just One Thing,’” she concluded.

The actress recently got married to Jonas in early December after the two held several ceremonies celebrating both of their backgrounds.

The newlyweds first said their vows in Jodhpur, India in a three-day-long celebration. Thereafter, the couple had a traditional Christian wedding where Jonas’ father — who’s a preacher — served as the officiant. They also had a traditional Hindu wedding that would look more familiar to Chopra’s legions of fans for her years as a Bollywood star.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas wrote on Twitter about the ceremony. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

In an interview with ET, Jonas said, “It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

“I’m blushing now!” he added.