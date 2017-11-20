Priscilla Presley’s Talk Show Appearance Sparks Internet Uproar Over Plastic Surgery

Priscilla Presley appeared on Lorraine to discuss her late ex-husband Elvis Presley’s new compilation album and tour, but viewers were a bit distracted by her youthful appearance.

While giving insight into her life with Elvis and promoting Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the 72-year-old’s look.

Priscilla Presley what happened to ageing gracefully? #plastic — Bernadette Wilkinson (@Detty123) November 20, 2017

Waiting for #Lorraine to say to Priscilla Presley how great she looks …when she really means she’s looking more plastic than when she last saw her 🙄 she’s like a ventriloquists doll 🙈🙊 — Denise Chester (@Chestikov69) November 20, 2017

Nearly choked on me coffee !!

Priscilla Presley ??? wtf 🙁 — Ron Hart (@Reaperon1) November 20, 2017

Watching @ITVLorraine, what’s going on with Priscilla Presley’s face 😱 — Jackie Mcbride (@jackiemac9544) November 20, 2017

OMG how much work has Priscilla Presley had done!!! — Shazbo92 🎼🎸🎥 (@Shazbo92) November 20, 2017

The 72-year-old co-founder of Elvis Presley Enterprises was the victim of a botched plastic surgery procedure years ago. She allegedly had industrial low-grade silicone, similar to that used by mechanics to grease car parts, injected into her face. The plastic surgeon responsible was ultimately imprisoned for 18 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy, smuggling and use of unapproved drugs in 2006.

Wtf has Priscilla Presley done to her face? She’d never eat an apple @reallorraine — Mother of Two Expensive Welsh Dragons (@Go1dfinch) November 20, 2017

What the hell has Priscilla Presley done to her face #itvlorraine 🙈 — Trudy (@luvlippy) November 20, 2017

Priscilla Presley talking to Lorraine classic example of plastic too much surgery versus a woman who looks great for her age and natural. — Angela Collings (@angieisthebest) November 20, 2017

Her spokesperson said at the time, “Priscilla Presley was one of many documented victims of Dr. Serrano. An investigation which uncovered his misconduct ultimately lead to his imprisonment. Ms. Presley dealt with this matter years ago and everything is now well.”

While on the U.K. talk show, Presley spoke about how Elvis’ recording of “Blue Christmas” caused a stir in the world of traditional Christmas music when it was released in 1957.

“When this was released in 1957 it wasn’t received very well, it was seen that it was outrageous and degrading,” Presley said. “Now the album is revered because the teens of the day made it go to the top of the charts but parents told them they couldn’t buy it.

She added, “He didn’t do it on purpose but he said when he was releasing it, it would be a little rock ‘n’ roll.”

She also added that the King of Rock and Roll was shyer than most fans knew.

“He lived in his own world, we lived in his world, he often felt uncomfortable going out… but on stage that’s the Elvis everyone saw,” she said.

In an interview in September, Presley spoke about what ultimately led to her split from Elvis, blaming his infidelities and the rock and roll lifestyle.

“There’s a lot of temptation, a lot of infidelity and I just couldn’t live it any longer, I wasn’t willing to share my man,” she told WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda show. “It was just a very difficult lifestyle, rock n’ roll is not glamorous.”

Priscilla first met the “Suspicious Minds” singer when she was only 14 years old. She is now embarking on a tour in which she plans to tell the “truth” about her life.

“I’m at a time in my life where I feel a lot more comfortable with people,” she said. “I’m asked so many questions all the time – there’s a lot of books that I have been glancing through that are just so altered and the truth is just not there.”

