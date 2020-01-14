Priscilla Presley Begs UK Host to Stop After He Attempts to Bust out Elvis Impression

Sometimes, it’s not good to be the king. That’s what TV host Eamonn Holmes learned today when interviewing Priscilla Presley, the widow of none other than Elvis Presley. As noted by The Daily Mail, Presley was a guest on the British talk show This Morning, and Holmes thought he’d impress her with his Elvis impersonation. It did not go over very well.

While chatting with the 79-year-old actress, Holmes began singing in Elvis’ signature style, even popping his collar and curling his lip to mimic the rock and roll icon by rattling off a bit of “Suspicious Minds.”

The whole ordeal prompted Presley to laugh while asking him simply to “make it stop.” Joining Presley in the laughter/mild embarrassment was Holmes’ wife, Ruth Langsford.

Elvis impersonators aren’t exactly a rare phenomenon, but the legendary performer will also be the subject of a biopic from director Baz Luhrmann. While no casting details have been announced, it’s been reported that singer Lana Del Rey is interested in playing the young Priscilla Presley, a decision that the actress recently seemed to be on board with.

While Presley has been involved with Luhrmann on the creative aspects of the film, her daughter, Lisa Marie, is decidedly less excited about the endeavor. She’s even stated she worries about the kind of backlash a depiction of her father’s life will face in the #MeToo era. Particularly the fact that her father first met her mother when she was all of 14 years old, which is likely to be more publicly scrutinized now then it was in the late 1950s.

Despite their difference of opinion on the biopic, Priscilla Presley recently wished her twin granddaughters, Harper and Finley, a happy 11th birthday on Instagram. Earlier this summer, she also used the social media platform to share a rarely seen home movie of her late husband surprising her on her 22nd birthday back in 1967 — the same year that they were married. The couple welcomed Lisa Marie into the world the following year before they divorced in 1973.

While Presley described her vivid memories of the occasion in the post, her late husband’s popped is visible throughout, showing that — at the very least — Holmes was doing part of the impression correctly.