Royal Shopping Spree: How Kate Spent $150K on Clothes in 2017

When the entire world’s eyes are on you, you’d be surprised how much money you can spend while trying to hold up to fashionable standards — especially if you’re a member of the Royal Family. The Duchess of Cambridge, aka Princess Kate Middleton, spent $150,000 in 2017 after attending a myriad of glamorous events, based on estimates from the Daily Mail.

Her priciest outfits of the year? The dusky pink ensemble she wore to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding that came in at $15,400 and a Chanel outfit she sported in Paris costing $17,200.

See below how her shopping bill got to be so expensive.

January: $4,779

If almost $5,000 sounds like a lot to spend on clothes in one month, just wait until you see next month’s total. Middleton’s most expensive outfit of the month came on January 11 when she visited North London’s Anna Freud Centre, followed by Child Bereavement UK later that afternoon.

She opted for an Eponine dress, a London based label, which takes inspiration from the silhouettes of the 1950s and 1960s. She teamed it with accessories she’s worn before for a relatively inexpensive total of $2,200.

February: $24,776

Princess Kate had quite a few events to attend in February 2017, bringing her grand total for the month to almost $25,000. (However, it won’t be her priciest month out of the year!)

Her most expensive outfit came in the form of an Alexander McQueen dress and clutch, totaling over $10,000. She wore the designer off-the-shoulder dress to the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 7.

March: $34,633

March turned out to be the Duchess’ most expensive month of the year when it comes to attire at over $34,000. As it would go, her Chanel outfit for an outing in Paris on March 18 would also be her priciest for the entire year, ringing in at $17,277.

She wore a chic Chanel suit in muted shades of black, grey and burgundy, on her second day in Paris. To offset the outfit she chose a Chanel handbag in burgundy with an enamel handle.

April: $5,459

Princess Kate looked her Easter Best all April long, but especially on Easter Sunday on the 16th — where she donned a $1,452 hat and clutch combo. She also wore a custom-made cream coat by favorite designer Catherine Walker, but she’d worn it before, so it doesn’t count toward her monthly shopping bill.



May: $23,043

May’s sunny skies brought a spring fashion moment for the Duchess, who spent over $23,000 on her attire that month. Perhaps one of her most iconic fashion moments of the entire year came on her sister Pippa’s wedding day, where she wore a pale pink maxi dress from Alexander McQueen Kate and an elegant fascinator from milliner Jane Taylor. Pair it with a $10,000 pair of Kiki McDonough earrings and Middleton was left with a $14,014 ensemble.



June: $9,498

Warmer weather in June meant Middleton had more options to experiment with, and her most expensive outfit from the month was at the Royal Ascot, where she kept her cool in a white lace mini-dress by Alexander McQueen with a price tag of $3,145 — plus a hat and clutch, of course, bringing the total to $4,358.



July: $26,105

Princess Kate’s biggest spending month of the summer, she spent over $26,000 on clothes in August 2017. However, that grand total was spread out evenly over the course of several outings and events, with her most expensive ensemble ringing in at $3,774 at a garden party for the Queen’s birthday in Germany.

In a subtle nod to her host country’s flag, Kate wore a sizzling red number at the birthday bash held at the British Ambassadorial Residence.

August: $2,340

After a jam-packed July, Middleton had only one big event that required a brand-new outfit, which came in the form of a $2,340 green Prada dress at an event for the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

October: $3,317

With no major outings in September (especially after Middleton and Prince William announced her third pregnancy), October held a relatively low budget for Royal standards. Middleton spent $3,317 for the entire month and $1,560 for her priciest outfit at London Stadium on Oct. 18. She covered up against the autumn chill in a smart blue blazer by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.



November: $12,986

In what will be her most expensive month for the rest of the year, Middleton charged the Royal credit card with almost $13,000 in November 2017. The priciest outfit came at the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 24, when she showed the slightest hint of a baby bump in a $4,684 sparkly floor length Jenny Packham gown to match the giggly mood of the event.

December: $2,947

Making only two public appearances in December, the pregnant mom of two appeared in a $1,666 ensemble at the Grenfell memorial at St. Paul’s Cathedral, six months after the residential tower fire. She wore a navy coat with silver buttons by Carolina Herrera and a simple, wide-brimmed hat.

