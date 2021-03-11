Princess Diana's Close Friend Addresses How She Would Respond to Sons Prince Harry and William Today

✖

Amidst the drama that surrounds the Royal family following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, there are a lot of lingering questions that remain. One of those questions is: what would Princess Diana say? One of her close friends has stepped forward to offer her insight on what the Princess may have said when it comes to her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

"She loved her boys and would want them to be very happy," the friend told PEOPLE. When Harry was approached with the question by Winfrey on his thoughts of what his mother would have thought of he and Markle's situation, Harry said he thinks his mother would have been "angry" about how everything played out for the two. "I think he would feel very angry with how this panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."

During their interview, both Markle and Harry opened up about a lot that's allegedly gone on behind closed doors from the pair being questioned about how dark their son Archie's skin color would be, to the reasoning why they ultimately decided to step down for their positions and away from the Royal family altogether. Harry noted that had his mother not left him money, the pair "would not have been able to do this."

"I think she saw it coming," he confessed. "I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process." While Harry did say that he would not have left his family had he not been married to Markle, he did so willingly for his family's safety. "What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but...far more dangerous, because then you add race in, and you add social media in," Harry told Winfrey with his wife by his side, noting that he's thankful they have each other instead of going through it alone like his mother did. "And when I talk about history repeating itself, I'm talking about my mother."

During Diana's 1995 interview with BBC Panorama, she spoke about being unhappy but felt shame because she couldn't keep up with the pressures that came along with being apart of the Royal family. "I was ashamed because I couldn't cope with the pressures, " Diana admitted that she battled with depression, bulimia, and self-harm. Harry and Markle detailed their tipping point was when they realized his family was not going to protect them the way they felt would be necessary to survive.