Prince Williams Breaks Royal Protocol to Take Heartwarming Selfie With Fan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be switching things up inside the Royal Family, but apparently so is Prince William! William broke royal protocol to take a selfie with a fan while on tour in Ireland. Usually, royals do not stop to take pictures or sign autographs with fans, but William seemingly made a special exception for Jennifer Malone. The young girl greeted him with a bouquet of daffodils just before asking him to take a photo with her. The picture was then shared by her mom, Donna.

William was visiting County Kildare, Ireland, which is just an hour outside of Dublin. But he’s not the only celebrity Malone has taken a picture with. She also convinced actor Hugh Jackman to pose with her as well, a memory also shared by her mom to social media.

William and wife Kate Middleton started their day in Dublin at a youth mental health organization called Jigsaw — one that provides free therapy sessions for those ages 12-25, as well as educates the community about mental health. The pair were also able to meet a few young people who’ve been helped by the organization.

Then, they went to County Kildare — where William posed for the selfie and where they got to visit a residential facility that’s run by the social justice charity Extern to see how the charity supports families facing hard times. At Extern’s Savannah House, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were shown how families are supported. They even got to partake in a few activities.

The two ended their day with a visit to a farm in County Meath where they learned all about the research involved in providing sustainable farming throughout all of Ireland. This seemed to be an interesting activity for the couple since William has shown interest in farming, even wanting to encourage his kids to partake in the activity.

In the midst of William’s busy schedule, he apparently will be carving out some personal time to meet with his brother Harry while he’s in town from Canada. Harry and Markle are currently meeting the last requirements for their duties before officially stepping down as senior royals. While they’re partaking in a few last activities, Harry also seems to be trying to smooth things over with his family as he met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well.

