✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were open books during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday night. During the course of the interview, they made several claims about their time as senior members of the British royal family. In particular, Markle claimed that Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, made her cry shortly before her May 2018 wedding, despite the fact that it was originally reported the other way around (that Markle made Middleton cry). Following the interview, William is reportedly "devastated" by what his brother and sister-in-law had to say about the royal family, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to Markle saying that Middleton was the one who actually made her cry prior to her wedding, Harry also claimed that William and their father, Prince Charles, are "trapped" in the royal institution. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that William was heartbroken over the claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared over the course of the two-hour interview. She said, "William is devastated by this interview. Don't forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that and of course, relationship between father and son is of course at an all-time low." Nicholl added, "I think that the idea that Kate’s being dragged into this will be upsetting for Kate who behind the scenes has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry. She has been deeply saddened by the brothers' falling out. Don’t forget she was incredibly close to Harry herself."

The royal expert continued to say that it's unclear what Harry and Markle's relationship will be like with William and Middleton in the future. Since Harry said that there needs to be time to "heal" in regards to his relationships with both William and Charles, Nicholl said that royal watchers should not expect to see a reunion amongst the family members anytime soon. She went on to say that Harry's comment that his father and brother are "trapped" in the royal institution was "unfair" on his part.

"Harry was born in a very different role than William -- he was born the spare, William the heir," Nicholl said. "William has always known what his duty and birthright has been. I’m sure there's times when he's resented the establishment he's born into and there's been times he's kicked back at it. ... There are times certainly when William has struggled with his birthright, but to suggest that he's trapped in the institution, I don’t think it’s true and I don’t think it’s probably Harry’s place to say in any case."