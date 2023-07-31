Prince William Serves Burgers From Food Truck in Surprise Appearance

Prince William worked a shift on a food truck this weekend, serving up burgers along with the promise of an innovative response to climate change. The prince was promoting his Earthshot Prize by working with some products that have recently won the competition. Customers were floored to receive their "Earthshot Burger" from none other than the Prince of Wales himself.

A video of Prince William on the food truck begins with him demonstrating three different inventions that have won the Earthshot Prize in the past – produce from a "greenhouse in a box," a clean-burning energy-efficient stove and biodegradable food packaging. The prince provided these products to the team at the Sorted Food YouTube channel, and they created a sustainable plant-based burger. The prince then helped them sell these burgers from a food truck, taking the opportunity to talk to customers about the Earthshot Prize in the process.

"I don't know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it's an initiative I started about two years ago now although it's been about four years in the making -- I had hair when it started," the prince Joked with the Sorted Foods team. "It's designed as an environmental prize tackling the world's greatest environmental problems."

Out in the food truck, a group of customers placed an order from Sorted Foods' Jamie, who called: "Can we have four Eartshot Burgers please, chef?" The prince came briefly into view as he said: "Coming right up," and the customers were clearly shocked. The prince handed them their burgers himself while chatting with them about his environmental efforts.

The Earthshot Prize has already drawn attention and funding to some incredible innovations and promised a cleaner future for the planet. It has also provided huge opportunities for inventors that might have otherwise struggled to secure their place in saturated markets. For example, the "greenhouse in a box" used for this video is created by a small company from India called Kheyti and is primarily aimed at protecting small-scale farmers around the world. The Mukuru Stove was created by Charlot Magayi with the hope of reducing air pollution in Kenya, while the biodegradable packaging comes from a small start-up called Notpla based in London.

The next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Singapore, with contestants from around the world. More information on the contest and its past winners is available online.