Prince William Gives New Baby Update, Jokes About Names

Prince William may be giving updates about the new royal baby, but he is remaining tight-lipped about the little prince’s name.

On Wednesday, Prince William took a break from daddy duty to attend Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, and he could not help but gush over his new bundle of joy.

Asked how the little royal is doing, he said “Very well, thanks,” E! News reports, adding that everyone is “in good form, luckily.”

He was also happy to report that the newest addition, now fifth in line to the throne, is “behaving himself.”

“Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good,” he said.

While everyone is eagerly awaiting the reveal of the little one’s name, Prince William took a little time to poke fun when Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked if the name Alexander had been considered.

“Well, it’s funny you should say that. It’s a good name,” he joked, adding “Jerry is a strong name, absolutely,” when the Dean of Westminster proposed that Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, would like the little royal’s name to be Jerry.

William and Duchess Kate’s bundle of joy was born in London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital where siblings Goerge, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were born, at 11:01 a.m. local time on April 23. He weighed at 8 lbs., 7 oz.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Just hours after giving birth to the royal baby, Middleton and Prince William took to the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital for the little one to make his first public appearance.

Kate Middleton opted to stick with tradition when she emerged onto the hospital steps just hours after giving birth to the newest member of the Royal Family, whose name has not yet been announced. Wearing a Jenny Packham dress — a British designer she wore following the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015 — she paid tribute to Princess Diana, who wore a similar raspberry red dress with a white Peter Pan color when she introduced Prince Harry into the world in 1984.

Although the royal baby does not yet have a name, and his parents continue to remain tight-lipped about the announcement, Arthur seems to be a top contender. Other names in the running include James, Albert, Philip, Thomas, Alexander, and Henry.

Though his name remains unknown, it is known that he will have a mouthful of a title.

As reported by E! News, the infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”