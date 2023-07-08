Prince William Reportedly Holds Grudge Against Meghan Markle Biographer

Prince William's time as king will come at some point, but until then he still has some time to work up to those monarch qualities we've been seeing from his father. Just as King Charles has his axes to grind, his son reportedly has a few too. According to Newsweek, the future king reportedly has a grudge against one of Meghan Markle's biographers.

Omid Scoobie, the author of 2020's Finding Freedom, apparently struck a nerve with William over details included in the book. According to the outlet, the writer says it was so heated, William was out to have him banned from royal events.

"Sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favoured journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements," Scobie wrote in the op-ed promoting his upcoming new release on the Royal Family. Scobie writes in the book that William reportedly took his brother Prince Harry to the side to talk about his relationship with Markle. "Don't feel you need to rush this," the book detailed. "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

Despite his hand in writing the book, Scobie admits he doesn't have a close relationship with the royal couple. This is despite his role in the privacy battle Markle had to tackle in court and his recent testimony in the lawsuit Prince Harry filed over phone hacking.

"I don't have his [Prince Harry's] phone number, I have never socialised with him," Scobie was reported to have said in court. "What I'm doing here is I'm actually making my life more difficult."

If William has a distaste for Scobie on his mind, you have to wonder how he feels about people who truly wronged him. Could we end up seeing a major heel turn with King William in the near future? Might be worth it to stay tuned, much in the way you're hoping to see bedlam at the zoo each visit. Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival is set to be released on Nov. 21, 2023.