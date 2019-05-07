Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Sleep Deprivation Society

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the first time on Monday when Markle gave birth to a baby boy, and the pair has since received plenty of congratulations from both fans and family.

On Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out to attend the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta in London where they spoke with reporters about the newest addition to their family.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when things have quieted down,” William said. “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

According to PEOPLE, Middleton also shared her excitement regarding the arrival of the youngest royal.

“It’s such a special time ― with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays,” she said, referencing her own children. “It’s such a great time of the year to have a baby.”

“As William said, we look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name’s going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them,” she added. “These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

William was asked whether he had any advice for his brother, to which he replied, “Plenty of advice. I wish him all the best, and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the joys that come with it that.”

According to Harry, he’s already a member of the sleep deprivation society, with the new dad telling ITV that he’s “had about two hours’ sleep.” Harry made the admission after an impromptu press conference the prince held after his son’s birth, which also saw him praise his wife.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” a beaming Harry told reporters. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support.”

