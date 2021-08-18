Prince William and Kate Middleton Reveal How They're Doing After Prince Philip's Death

✖

Kate Middleton and Prince William have given an update on how they're doing following the death of Prince Philip. In a letter that was received as a response to a condolence message revealed the royal couple's gratitude for the many messages they've received since he passed in early April. Gert's Royal Replies shared the reply where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked those who have sent them loving words through the difficult time.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the note reads according to PEOPLE. "Their Royal Highness have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks. They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

In the letter, a picture of Prince Philip graced one side as he was dressed in military attire from 2012 while attending the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster at Windsor Castle. The envelope was sent with the royal stamp and Kensington Palace logo with William and Middleton's monograms on the outside. The parents-to-three shared several never-before-seen photos of of Prince Philip with his grandchildren following his death as a way to share the positive impact he had on their family.

Shortly after his passing, William took to social media to share a sweet note about his grandfather and the role he played in his life well into his adult years. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," he said. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor!"

Prince Phillip passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. Philip was the longest-serving consort of a monarch in British history. His relationship with the queen spanned eight decades, going all the way back to their teenage years. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the royal family Twitter announced announced at the time. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." The world mourned along with the family as they were able to witness the royal funeral on television.