Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly in a ‘Good Place’ Following Awkward Viral Moment

Recently, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton appeared on BBC’s holiday show A Berry Royal Christmas special where viewers got an inside look at the royal family, as well as, William and Middleton getting into a bake off with one another. However, while the couple seemed to be enjoying their little competition, there was a moment that caught the attention of many onlookers, even sending a few into a frenzy. The royal pair were seen sitting next to one another at a royal holiday charity event when William tapped his hand on his wife’s shoulder a few times, showing slight affection for her, when she shrugged him off.

Although the moment is a little cringe-worthy, fear not, because one source is assuring fans that there is nothing to worry about with the “future King and Queen.”

“The couple, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, do make a point to keep the PDA to a minimum in public events because they are the future King and Queen,” a source explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“Aside from William opening a door or gently guiding Kate with a hand on the back you never see them holding hands at engagements. Very, very rarely you might see Kate putting her hand on William’s knee or a fun hug after competing against each other sailing or rowing while laughing,” the insider added.

The hour-long special aired Monday night in the U.K. and gave viewers an up-close look at the royal family as they shared a few personal pieces of their life on-air. Middleton revealed that William still cooks for her from time-to-time, something he use to do for her all the time back in college, even revealing that he’s best at cooking breakfast.

“He sometimes does, actually,” the mom of three responded when asked if William ever cooks for her. “He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that.”

The two, who now share Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together, first met in 2001 during their freshman year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They spent a lot of their time doing typical college things like hanging out at pubs and a popular pizza joint called Pizza Express. Because they were in a smaller town, it helped with their relationship considering they had more privacy at the time.