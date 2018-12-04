Prince William Allegedly ‘Voiced Doubts’ About Meghan Markle to Prince Harry

After rumors that Kate Middleton is no fan of Meghan Markle surfaced, a new report suggests Prince William had “doubts” about his new sister-in-law as well before she married Prince Harry.

One of William’s “closest friends” told The Daily Mail that William voiced “doubts” before Markle and William married.

“The problem is that the Cambridges felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan. Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts,” a source told the Mail.

The sources said that Markle was not feeling “entirely welcome” by members of the Royal Family as early as last Christmas, a month after Harry and Markle announced their engagement. Prince Charles reportedly arranged a meeting at Anmer Hall with the two couples, hoping to bring them together.

However, the Mail claims the meeting did not go well, citing a “well-placed source” who said the meeting included a “ghastly row” between the couples. A senior aide said Markle was “judged” to be “downright rude.”

“Kate had a quiet word with Meghan. It escalated rapidly after Meghan complained to Harry that she had been ‘told off,’” the aide claims. “He took her side, while William defended Kate, who was five months pregnant with Louis and certainly didn’t want this sort of confrontation.”

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was reportedly not happy with having to host Markle in the first place, as she hoped for an uneventful Christmas due to the pregnancy. The atmosphere became “poisonous” and only warmed up after Charles arrived.

Ever since rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned on moving out of Kensington Palace surfaced late last month, the Royal Family has been dogged by reports of “tension” between Markle and Middleton. While the Royal Family confirmed that Markle and Harry are moving out, they have not commented on the tension.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Nov. 24. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

On Friday, Kensington Palace shot down a report of an argument between Markle and Middleton over the former Suits star yelling at palace staffers. The palace told the Mirror “this never happened.”

It has also been confirmed that Markle and Middleton will spend at least part of Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham in Norfolk. Afterwards, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend the rest of the day at their home at Anmer Hall with their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” a source told PEOPLE. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images