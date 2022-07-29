Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.

That anonymous submission promised a "salacious" tale about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which the submitter claimed is an "open secret in London and amongst the English aristo set." Per the submission to the account, which shares unverified gossip, the anonymous submitter was told "at a recent party" that the real reason for the affair was the royal's love for pegging, which the wife is too old-fashioned to engage in." The submitter, who did not share any names, went on to write, "the wife doesn't mind her [the affair partner] and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as they don't become emotional, which was the case with the last woman."

At this time, nobody from the royal household has addressed the rumors, which sparked phrases like "Prince William Affair" and "Prince of Pegging" to trend on Twitter. Rumors of William's alleged extramarital activities have been the topic of conversation off and on for years now and were sparked as early as March 2019 when British tabloid The Sun reported about an alleged feud between long-time friend Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Middleton, which was supposedly a result of the Duke and Cambridge's infidelity. Shortly after the report surfaced, British reporter Giles Coren wrote in a since-deleted tweet that "everyone knows about the affair." However, no concrete evidence has been provided.

The affair rumors gained traction this week as other news surfaced about William. According to several outlets, including Newsweek, the royal and his wife are eyeing some pretty ambitious plans in America. In December, Williams' eco-initiative the Earthshot Prize is set to hold its second awards ceremony in Boston. Although not confirmed, it is believed that as president of the prize, the ceremony will bring William and Middleton stateside. Should they make the trip across the pond, it would mark their first time in the U.S. since 2014 when they toured New York and Washington. It would also mean they'd be stepping foot in the home country of fellow royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who relocated to California shortly after their wedding in 2018.