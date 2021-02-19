Prince Markie Dee, The Fat Boys Rapper, Dead at 52

✖

Prince Markie Dee, one of the famous members of the rap group The Fat Boys, died suddenly on Thursday (Feb. 18) SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells channel reports. He was 52 years old. The cause of death remains unknown, though congestive heart failure is suspected, according to HipHopdx. The famous rapper also hosted a show on the radio network.

Markie Dee (born Mark Morales) was one of the founding members of the rap group with Kool Rock Ski and the late Buff Love in the '80s in Brooklyn, New York. Using beatboxing as an operative vehicle on most of their songs, the group was said to have paved the way for artists like Doug E. Fresh and Biz Markie. The Fat Boys released seven albums before they eventually dissolved in 1989.

Prince Markie Dee went on to have a relatively successful solo career. He signed with Columbia Records and released his solo project Free in 1992. The album delivered a no. 1 single "Typical Reasons (Swing My Way).” After he created his own production company Soul Convention with Corey Rooney, he continued to pen music for up-and-coming music acts that would go on to become greats like Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Destiny's Child, and Frank Ocean.

“I remember them as the Disco 3 back in 1982,” said veteran promoter Van Silk, per HipHopdx. “They had wanted me to put them on a party at Empire Skating Rink. Over the years I kept in touch with Kool Rock Ski and just had a conversation about him and Mark getting in the studio to record new songs. At times, myself and Mark would be on the phone at 2 a.m. in the morning. He was telling me about his properties he owns in Florida and New York. He was happy about being able to still work and do what he loves — music. I will definitely miss my brother Prince Markie Dee.” "The Breaks" rapper Kurtis Blow said, “Prince Markie Dee was a true friend and a part of my family. I will never forget him. Rest in eternal peace my brother.” Blow produced a number of songs for the group, including their self-titled debut album in 1984 their sophomore album The Fat Boys are Back (1985).