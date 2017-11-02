Prince Jackson Rushed to Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash

Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince, was taken to the hospital by ambulance Thursday morning after a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Sources told the publication that the 20-year-old was riding in light rain when he lost control of his bike. An ambulance was called and he was rushed to the ER.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paris Jackson’s older brother shocked his fans when he posted an Instagram photo of his legs strapped down while lying inside what appeared to be an ambulance. He captioned the image: “Well sh-t…”

“Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college this morning, November 2nd, in Los Angeles,” his rep said in a statement to E! News. “He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly.”

More: Paris and Prince Jackson Step out for Halloween in Rare Joint Appearance

Jackson reportedly does not have any broken bones and was released from the hospital after being examined by doctors.

In fact, sources told TMZ that he felt good enough to make it to Loyola Marymount University, where he is enrolled as a student, in time for class.

It’s unclear how long Jackson has been riding his motorcycle, although he started sharing photos and videos with it on social media in September.

Several of Jackson’s Instagram followers chimed in with well wishes and comments about his motorcycle when he shared the photo of his apparent ambulance ride.

“Hope you are alright. When I saw you get one I was surprised, LA is way to crazy and full of bad drivers,” one user wrote.

A second person shared, “You better not have gotten into an accident with that motorcycle of yours, Prince,” while a third chimed in with, “Speedy recovery and hope all is ok. Not going to ask hows the bike….” As of now, Prince and his family members have yet to further address the incident.

In the past, Jackson’s younger sister Paris has described Prince as her “best friend” and her “rock.”