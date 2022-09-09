King Charles III Sends Message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech After Queen's Death

King Charles III, the longtime royal and son of the late Queen Elizabeth, gave his first address to the United Kingdom as monarch. During this historic moment, likely a long time in planning, Charles takes a moment to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well with a sweet message of love.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said in the statement. It comes amid confusing reports about Markle's absence at Prince Harry's side at Balmoral Castle, and reports that she was not invited by the rest of the family.

The new King will officially be known as King Charles III https://t.co/SYEb9U6LgO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 8, 2022

Despite these reports and the reported tension, Markle and Harry are planning to remain in the U.K. as the procedure following the monarch's death moves forward. Charles' speech mainly acted as a solemn tribute to the late queen, while also setting a goal for the kingdom as King Charles takes his role.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow...Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen-my beloved Mother-was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom," Charles continued. "In all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations."

Charles also spoke about his other son, William, and the new responsibilities and titles he'll be taking on now that his father is king. "As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," the new king added. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."