Prince Harry Spotted Picking up His Own Sandwiches While Running Errands Amid Royal Exit

Prince Harry seems to be enjoying his new “average Joe” lifestyle outside of the royal family. Harry enjoyed his Sunday picking up a few sandwiches in a casual outfit with a large smile on his face. The former heir was caught by TMZ leaving a grocery store on Vancouver Island and in the photos, it appears Harry is enjoying his new laid-back style too, wearing casual jeans, a black jacket and a ball cap.

Since he and wife Meghan Markle will be officially stepping down as senior royals this spring, they’ve continued to use their royal title as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, it’s being reported that Queen Elizabeth II is requesting they cease using the word “royal” in their online branding — which means they would have to change the title of their Instagram account and website.

According to The Daily Mail, the Queen has “banned” Harry and Markle from using “Sussex Royal” in their branding material. After lengthy discussions between the Queen and senior officials, they do not feel that the new parents should keep the word “royal” in their branding even though they have reportedly sought to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a variety of products and activities. It also seems as though the couple have made efforts to set up their new charitable foundation, which was reportedly named Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal family has not made an official statement, but it’s looking like Markle and Harry will have to rebrand completely.

As part of the continued change, the couple — who is currently living in Canada — had to let go of 15 staff members who serve their office in Buckingham Palace. The outlet reported that they told their staff in January just after they made their shocking announcement via Instagram. However, even though some members were let go, some of them may be “absorbed back into the royal household,” while others are negotiating severance packages.

“Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” one source explained. “While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.”

In the meantime, the couple is preparing for their last public appearance as royals as they head back to the United Kingdom in March per the request of the Queen.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall/AFP.