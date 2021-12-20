Prince Harry Sends Emotional Letter to Family of Veteran Who Took His Own Life

Prince Harry may have been stripped of his military titles after he stepped down from senior royal duties last year, he still cares about the lives of military veterans, including those who served with him in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the parents of Nathan Hunt, who served with the Duke of Sussex and took his own life in 2018, shared a letter from Harry who wished he could help them get their son’s name on the U.K.’s national Armed Forces Memorial. However, Harry was heartbroken that he could not help Hunt’s parents.

In the letter to Maria and Derek Hunt, Harry wrote that he could help “had I been in the same role I once was,” the Hunts told the Sunday People. Harry thanked them for writing to him about their plight, adding it was an honor to serve with Hunt. Hunt’s parents have been trying to get his name added to the Armed Forces Memorial, but officials have declined to, even though Hunt was a serving warrant officer when he died.

“I deeply empathize with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was,” Harry wrote to Hunt’s parents. He said he will always remember Hunt as a hero. “Grief can be a long and burdensome road. Please know you and your family remain in my thoughts,” Harry wrote.

Harry and Meghan Markle met the Hunts in 2018 during a World War I memorial ceremony. They both told the Hunts they were sorry about their son’s death and Harry hugged Maria. Derek said they did not expect a response from Harry, but after they previously spoke to the Sunday People about their effort, Harry’s office told them to expect a letter soon.

“I think the letter shows how much Harry cared about Nathan. He described Nathan as a hero and I think he is very sympathetic to our cause of trying to get Nathan’s name on the memorial,” Derek told the Sunday People. Derek later added, “I know he has had a tough time in the UK but I don’t care about any of that. You can see from the letter that Harry still cares about the armed forces and if he was able to he would use his influence to help get Nathan’s name on the memorial.”

Harry and Hunt served in Afghanistan together in 2008 as part of a bomb search team. Hunt died in Lincoln, England on Jan. 2, 2018. He was 39 and was a Royal Engineers Warrant Officer at the time of his death. His parents have been fighting to get Hunt’s name added to the memorial, but defense officials have argued that Hunt’s death was not linked to his military service. “I don’t want Nathan to be forgotten,” Derek told the Sunday People. “I want his daughter to be able to visit the wall, see his name and say, ‘That’s my daddy.’”

