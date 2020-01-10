Prince Harry’s Army Buddy Reveals Details About The Royal Family Son and Meghan Markle

Two days after Meghan Markle and Harry announced via social media they would be stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family to create a more “progressive new role” for themselves, one of the prince’s longtime friends and army buddies from when they served together, Dean Scott, is sharing his thoughts on the uproar of controversy that has since emerged after the sudden announcement.

“I think we’re focusing on the negatives when there’s a lot of positives that we’re not highlighting at the moment,” Scott said during an interview with This Morning. “They’ve also talked about their charitable foundation. They’ve got a position now where they can be great ambassadors without the royal boundaries and I think there’s going to be a lot of good from this when they break away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the Duke and Duchess have made their announcement, fans and news personalities alike are all questioning things like their next step, if the rest of the family knew about this decision, whether this has to do more with Markle or Harry, or maybe even both. There are so many unanswered questions that onlookers are relying heavily on those who are considered insiders for more details.

“It’s very early stages. It’s less than 48 hours and we’re all second guessing what it’s going to look like, but they’ve highlighted their intention and what they would like,” Scott explained, saying he feels this will be a positive change.

“They’ve also talked about their charitable foundation,” he added. “They’ve got a position now where they can be great ambassadors without the royal boundaries and I think there’s going to be a lot of good from this when they break away.”

During the discussion, Harry’s friend of 12 years mentioned that the Prince hasn’t changed. He’s still the same guy he met over a decade ago.

“I think he’s very much the same person,” he confessed. “He’s very level headed.” He added, “He is very astute. In the military, it’s probably the only environment that he could be himself,” because, “he was away from the media and he could do normal day to day jobs.”

The two are still in regular contact and says that his friend fell in love with a woman [Meghan] “who has opened his eyes that there is another way of living,” and now that “he’s a young father as well, he will always serve his country but his priorities have changed.”