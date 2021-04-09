Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Prince Philip With Heartfelt Message

✖

Prince Philip died on Friday morning at the age of 99, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a message for him. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a note on their Archwell website, which read: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021." The note went on to say: "Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed."

Harry, 36, will reportedly return to the U.K. for the first time in a year to attend his grandfather's funeral. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry will have to quarantine for several days and be tested for the virus before he can join his family for the funeral, which will be at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It's not clear if Meghan, 39, will attend the funeral as she is pregnant with the couple's second child. Harry and Meghan currently reside in California after stepping back as members of the royal family.

Philip, also known as The Duke of Edinburgh, was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. It was announced that Philip died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. In February, Philip was hospitalized after feeling "unwell." He was released from the hospital on March 16.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the release read at the time. "The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell."

Philip retired from public duty in 2017 but has been part of memorable moments in Harry and Meghan's life. He attended the couple's royal wedding in 2018 shortly after having hip surgery. Philip also was present from the family photo in April 2019 shortly after Harry and Meghan's first child Archie was born.

As mentioned by PEOPLE, Philip and Harry were very close. Philip played a big role in Prince William and Prince Harry's lives when their mother Princess Diana died in 1997. During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry talked about keeping in touch with his grandparent by video chat. "My grandfather instead of pressing 'leave meeting' he just goes 'doof,'" he revealed while gesturing how his grandfather closes a laptop. "So, we're like 'Ok, bye.'"