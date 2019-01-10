Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Feels Responsible’ for Meghan Markle’s Unhappiness

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling responsible for pregnant wife Meghan Markle‘s unhappiness as she deals with negative stories in the press.

Markle has been dealing with negative press concerning her appearance, her relationship with her family and reports of her struggles to adjusting to Royal life ever since the couple married in May.

“Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom and friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a lot of ways Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable.”

A source close to the duchess adds that the 34-year-old prince “takes any attack on Meghan very personally.”

“He’s wanted to publicly make a statement many times defending Meghan and addressing the false rumors,” the insider continued. “But was advised not to.”

Since the couple got engaged in November 2017, Markle faced some negative stories in the press, including reports of her being difficult and entitled.

Recently, Markle was accused of feuding with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and bringing drama into the royal family.

“Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful,” the source told the publication.

Another source said that the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry, is “definitely bothered by all the reports and speculation.”

Markle has also been dealing with a feud amongst her own family, ever since she stopped talking to father Thomas Markle on the eve of her wedding. Reports say the Duchess wanted to defend herself against her father’s, as well as sister Samantha Markle’s comments, but ultimately decided not to address them herself.

“Meghan is used to replying to any sort of controversy or comment on Twitter and through a publicist,” another source said recently. “It’s taken a while for Meghan to get used to having the palace more involved with her life and steering her public image, but she’s finally getting comfortable and trusts that they have her best interests at heart.”

Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., recently revealed to press he would be inviting her and Harry to his wedding, set to take place in either Las Vegas and Reno, in an attempt to mend the relationship in their family.

“…I think our wedding will bring the family closer together. It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father… Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good,” he told The Daily Mail.