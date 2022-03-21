Prince Harry’s UK Return Decision Creates Issue for Queen Elizabeth Relationship

Prince Harry’s choice to miss his late grandfather, Prince Philip’s memorial could have some heartbreaking side effects involving his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Royal expert Richard Fitz Williams tells The Sun due to Queen’s concerning health following her recent bout with COVID-19, if Harry doesn’t bring his family to the memorial service, it’s not likely she’ll ever be able to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, in person.

“I think this was expected because of the issue with security, obviously, he would have wanted to come if he could,” Williams reported to the outlet. “I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”

The royal expert continued: “If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen. It’s all something that’s clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future.” The Queen’s chances look slim according to Williams who says, “it doesn’t seem like they’re going to come over.”

Prince Philip’s memorial service, which is scheduled to take place on March 29 at Westminster Abbey, will be four people short as Harry announced earlier this week that he and his family won’t be in attendance. Reps for the royal haven’t shared where the exact reasoning behind his decision comes from, but the move comes amid his ongoing legal battle with the British government. In February, Harry petitioned the U.K. government to reinstate his security detail for himself and his family when he visits telling the court that he “does not feel safe” during his trips anymore.

“This claim is about the fact that the Duke does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied if he decides to come back,” Shaheed Fatima, Harry’s lawyer, said in a statement in February. “It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. This is and always will be his home.”