Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Marry May 19, 2018

Wedding bells are in earshot for the Royal Family!

Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The update follows confirmation that the wedding will take place in May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

The news of Harry and Markle’s wedding date comes after speculation that the couple would choose May 26 as their special day, given that it falls at the start of the Spring Bank Holiday weekend and would give Brits an extra day to celebrate. Reports also expected the couple to break from royal tradition and host a weekend wedding; May 19 falls on a Saturday.

Similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s celebrated union, the wedding will reportedly be televised with a pool camera in Windsor Castle, allowing multiple networks to air the ceremony. But Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, could also forgo a public wedding if he should choose.

The prince, 33, and Suits actress, 36, announced their engagement on November 27 after roughly a year and a half of dating.

In an interview with BBC News broadcaster Mishal Husain, the couple revealed their relationship stemmed from a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

“I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing I had asked [my friend] when she said she wanted to set us up was, ‘Is he nice?’ Because if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense,” Markle admitted. “And so we went and met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into [our first date] we said, ‘What are we doing tomorrow? We we should meet again.’”

Just as Markle was admittedly unfamiliar with Harry, he was just as unaware of her celebrity status in America.

“No… I’d never watched Suits. I never heard of Meghan before, and I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her,” he said of their set-up. “There she was, sitting there. I was like ‘OK, well, I’m going to have to up my game [and] have a sit down and make sure I’ve got good chat.’”

The union will be Harry’s first marriage and Markle’s second; she was previously married to film producer Trevor Engleson.