Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Reportedly Set up Home in Toronto or Vancouver

The split heard ’round the world between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family has been controlling the headlines ever since the announcement was made. When they announced they would be stepping down from their senior member positions, they also revealed that they would be moving to Canada and splitting their time between there and the United Kingdom.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement read. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

There has yet to be any official declaration as to where they be setting up shop in Canada.

Speculation suggests that the most likely destinations would be either in Vancouver or Toronto. The former is where Markle currently resides and where the couple and their child, Archie, spent six weeks on their Christmas break.

A story on CTV News reported that the couple was seen hiking around Vancouver Island and actually paused to help out another unsuspecting couple who were struggling with their selfie stick.

If it’s not Vancouver, then Toronto seems the next likely place, after all this was a place where their love first blossomed. The two spent the early portion of their dating days there since Markle was living there to film Suits. It was also the first place they made their first appearance as a couple back in September 2017 at the Invictus Games.

Adding more to their likelihood of picking Toronto is that a month ago, the couple released a list of 12 charities worldwide that they wanted to spotlight and get more people donating their way. The only Canadian one on the list was based in Toronto.

“With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need — those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones,” they wrote on Instagram.

“It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.”

As has been the case throughout their move from the royal family, all eyes will be on them as they make their official roots in Canada.