Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding so Far

Royal wedding bells are ringing! Millions all around the world started counting down to the next royal wedding when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were engaged on Nov. 27.

The couple met in London in July 2016, confirming their relationship that November, and have released a number of details about their upcoming nuptials to the public in the previous few months.

Here is everything we know about Harry and Markle’s upcoming wedding. Keep scrolling to become a royal expert!

The date and time

Harry and his bride-to-be will tie the knot on May 19, as confirmed by Kensington Palace on Dec. 15 via Twitter. The palace announced in February that the wedding will commence at 12 p.m. in England, which is 7 a.m. ET.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

The venue

The couple decided on St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their big day. The chapel is significant for Harry, as he was baptized there in 1984.



Prince Edward and Countess Sophie’s 1999 wedding, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s 2005 prayer and dedication service, also took place at the chapel.

“Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Nov. 28. “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/lJdtWnbdpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

The royal lineup

Prince William will be beside his brother Harry as best man during the ceremony, Us Weekly confirmed in December.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source explained.



Another source told the publication that William and Duchess Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have roles in their uncle’s wedding.

The wedding will be televised

Don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch every moment of the royal wedding.

It was confirmed on Nov. 28 that their wedding will be televised.

“The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” a spokesperson for the couple at the time. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

The rumored guest list

In addition to Duchess Kate’s family members, including her parents, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton, a source told Us Weekly that more than 15 cast and crew members from Markle’s USA show, Suits, will be invited to the wedding, including, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht.

Markle is also rumored to have invited friends Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Misha Nonoo, Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman, London chef Tom Sellers, and Justin and Sophie Trudeau.

On Harry’s side, rumors are circulating that he has invited James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Joss Stone and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso. Elton John also sparked rumors he will perform at the wedding after he rescheduled two Las Vegas concerts originally set for the weekend of the wedding.

A tribute to Princess Diana

As Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident in 1997, the couple will likely pay tribute to the famous royal during their nuptials.



Harry proposed to Markle, he revealed, with a ring featuring diamonds from his mother’s brooch.



Markle will have access to royal jewels made available to her by the Queen, and it wouldn’t be out of left field for her to choose something previously worn by Princess Di.

Harry spoke about Markle and his late mother during the couple’s first interview together on Nov. 27.

“Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best — best friends with Meghan,” Harry said.

Their possible titles

While the couple’s titles after marriage have yet to be announced, the most likely option is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Charles Kidd, editor of Debrett’s Peerage & Baronetage told Us Weekly, “They’re quite limited in the titles that are available. The Duke of Sussex is the front-runner without any doubt.”

Markle’s Family Involvement

Markle is reportedly preparing to break tradition by having her mother, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle and give her away instead of her father, Thomas Markle.



“I’ve heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment,” a source told Us Weekly.

It’s certainly unlikely that Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. and stepsister Samantha Grant will be invited after causing drama with their recent statements to the press.

The post-ceremony procession

The Palace confirmed that after Harry and Markle are wed, they will participate in a carriage procession passing through the town of Windsor and returning to Windsor Castle.



According to the statement, the pair “hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you: pic.twitter.com/hZbn7reYCc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson