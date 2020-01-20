Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Also Pitched Disney Voiceover Work With ‘The Lion King’ Director Jon Favreau

It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t kidding when they pitched the idea of doing voiceover work to Lion King director Jon Favreau. The two who spoke to Favreau at the London premiere, mentioned the idea before they announced they would step down from their roles in the royal family. In a resurfaced video, according to PEOPLE, that was taken from the July spectacular, both Markle and Harry can be heard speaking with the director of the Disney remake about their willingness to step into that world.

“Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available,” Harry said to Favreau after the couple spoke with Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

“That’s really why we’re here, to pitch,” Markle joked, before Harry added, “Anything like that. Just not Scar. That’s a no to Scar.”

In another video, the sweet pair were also pitching the idea to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Harry informed Iger that his wife does do voiceover work and that “she’s really interested,” Iger then responded with, “We’d love to try.”

Both videos follow reports that Markle has already signed a voiceover deal with Disney, and instead of taking payments — since royals cannot take any outside money — the funds with towards the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders. Disney hasn’t commented on the news thus far.

The two made a shocking announcement that they would be stepping down as “senior” members of the royal family in order to pursue a more independent life together and with their son Archie. Once the news made headlines, the Queen quickly spoke out about her family’s shifting decisions, mentioned that she and Harry, along with Prince Charles and Prince William sat down to discuss details of how they would move forward. She requested that a decision be made within days and so it was.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen’s statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, the Queen did make it clear there be a “soft” Megxit. They will no longer use their HRH titles as they begin their new life outside of the royal family.