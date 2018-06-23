Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage Has Not ‘Hit the Rocks’ Despite Tabloid Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for just over a month, but the tabloids either want them to break up or have babies. A new report that the marriage is “on the rocks” has already been debunked by Gossip Cop.

The new issue of The National Enquirer claims to have a “world exclusive” on the state of the newlyweds’ relationship, which has already “hit the rocks following a blistering fight.” The screaming headline reads, “The Honeymoon’s Over! Harry Storms Out On Meghan.”

“Harry and Meghan hadn’t even had time to unpack from their honeymoon when tempers flared,” a “royal insider” claimed.

The report’s story is also linked to the (also false) rumors of Markle already being pregnant. She supposedly wants to delay their first royal tour because she is afraid of contracting the Zika virus. This allegedly caused Harry to “blow up” and “yell” at Markle that they cannot ignore their duties to the Royal Family.

The “source” added other dramatic details and imagery, including a scene where Markle was left in tears as Harry “stormed out” of Kensington Palace and “dramatically ripped off his ring.” Right next to this text is a photo of Harry not wearing his wedding ring on June 7.

However, The National Enquirer did not mention the circumstances of the photo. According to Us Weekly, the image was taken after Harry’s workout at a gym.

In addition, male members of the Royal Family do not often wear wedding rings. In fact, Harry’s decision to exchange wedding bands with Markle broke with tradition. Prince William did not do so during his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Last week, the Royal Family announced the details of Harry and Markle’s first royal your. The couple will visit Sydney, Australia in October for the Invictus Games. Next, they will stop in Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments,” Kensington Palace said. “The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Fiji and Tonga are the only two countries the couple is visiting with a risk of contracting the Zika virus.

Earlier this week, Gossip Cop also debunked rumors from OK! Magazine, Life & Style and The National Enquirer that Markle is pregnant with twins. All three supermarket tabloids are owned by American Media Inc.

Harry and Markle tied the knot on May 19 and are known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Tuesday, Markle attended her first Royal Ascot event with Harry. They are also planning to visit Dublin in July.

Photo credit: Getty