Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Made Some Interesting Business Moves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they've promoted staff and hired new staff for Archewell. Now in its third year of business, the audio, philanthropic and content production company is coming off the heels of the success of its controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, the latter of which sold over 3 million in its first week of release, and became the fastest selling nonfiction book of all time. Variety reports that in the audio division, Serena Regan has been named head of podcasts and will now lead all development in that portfolio. Archetypes marks the company's Archewell's first hit. The interview series centers on stereotypical labels women endure.

Under its philanthropic division, The Archewell Foundation, Shauna Nep has served as vice president of philanthropy since 2018. Nep will now work alongside executive director James Holt. There are major changes on the film division side as well. Ben Browning will part ways with Archewell's film division later this year. Chanel Pysnik will continue in her role of overseeing unscripted content, as scripted content under the company becomes a focus as well. Fara Taylor currently leads its audio and content releases, but will also leave the company later this year. There are currently no replacements for Taylor or Browning.

The communications team will also look a bit different. Its head of communications and global press secretary to the couple, Ashley Hansen, will see an expansion on her team. Miranda Barbot has been named director of global communications and press secretary, and Maren Thomas has been named communications manager and will work alongside Deesha Tank.

According to the company's website, Archewell is an organization founded by Harry and Meghan that strives to unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change. The company's name is inspired by their son, Archie, which is a Greek word that means "source of action."



