Prince Harry Reportedly Hints at Baby No. 2 With Meghan Markle During Visit to Military Families

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie, just six months ago, but there are hints that the two are already thinking about a second baby. During a visit with military families in Windsor on Wednesday, Harry reportedly asked one mother about managing with two children. The visit was not previously planned, and the two also spoke with others about their 6-month-old son.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children,” mother Susie Stringfellow told the Forces Network after speaking with Prince Harry, reports Entertainment Tonight. “And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.”

Amy Thompson, whose husband is in the army, said Harry spoke about “how little Archie was starting to crawl, how they’ve started eating different foods, [making] all of the funny faces.”

“They were talking about Army life, being away for Christmas…they can compare with us,” Victoria Tucker, whose partner is in the Army, told Forces. “They didn’t want to miss anything, with their little boy now, just how our husbands miss their children.”

There have been rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex preparing to announce a second pregnancy for months. Back in July, royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight there was “already speculation,” but theorized it was a little premature.

“I think it’s probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby. That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family. They are, by all accounts, amazing parents. They are loving parenthood,” Nicholl said.

She continued, “They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement — a second pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year — but, for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie.”

This fall, speculation of a second pregnancy reached new heights when Markle was seen mostly wearing wrap dresses, trench dresses and loose-fitting tops during their trip to African countries.

“I think that Meghan will have a baby very soon,” Paul Burrell, a former assistant to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, told Life & Style. “A. The clock’s ticking. B. She wants at least two children and C. Have you not noticed the way she knots everything in front of her belly and tries to hide her tummy? Could she already be pregnant? If she’s pregnant they’ll have to call it Angola.”

Harry himself told Dr. Jane Goodall in British Vogue‘s September issue that he hopes to have a “maximum” of two children.

Harry and Markle married in May 2018, and welcomed Archie on May 6.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” Buckingham Palace announced in May. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

