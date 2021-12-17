Prince Harry’s ‘Happiness’ Makes One Royal Family Member Remember His Mother

There is nearly constant debate over whether or not Prince Harry has made the correct choice to step down as a working member of the Royal Family in favor of focusing on his family with his wife Meghan Markle. However, one former member of the Royal Family Is proud of the progress that Prince Harry has made. Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said on the Italian talk show Porta a Porta that Prince Harry’s happiness would have made his mother, the late Princess Diana, proud.

“The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now,” Ferguson said, referencing the young Prince Harry’s sorrow during his mother’s funeral procession.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ferguson shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE in July. “The would be very proud of her sons and their wives,” the Duchess of York explained. “And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved.” Ferguson also explained that Diana loved her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as well and would have been delighted by all of the young children in the family now. “[Diana] adored my girls. She adored the boys,” Ferguson said. “This would be her haven. Her heaven.”

“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,’” Ferguson declared. “Because each has got her own voice.”

Not all of Prince Harry’s relatives have been as supportive. Prince Charles and Prince Harry‘s relationship has changed quite a bit since Harry and Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey, and now we have details on how different things are between the two men. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Royal expert Stewart Pearce told the outlet that Harry and Charles have been learning to be more clear when they communicate with one another. “It’s just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different, you know?” Pearce told the outlet.

“Prince Charles is, by nature, a very shy man and like to [be by] himself,” he continued. “That doesn’t mean he’s uncaring it, he just finds demonstration or emotional display … [to be] really difficult.” Pearce went on to claim that Charles “closes down” very easily during uncomfortable conversations, while Harry tends to be “more forthcoming” with sharing his feelings.