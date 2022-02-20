Why Meghan Markle Should Prepare for a PR Crisis

Ever since she stepped into the public eye, Meghan Markle has faced an uphill battle against the press. According to reports, Markle‘s PR nightmares are far from over, despite some recent legal victories. Markle has long been at odds with her attention-seeking father, Thomas Markle, and step-siblings, and royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express that those familial issues are far from over.

“I think Meghan faces a fairly big challenge in terms of family,” Sacerdoti explained. “She’s cut off members of her family entirely including her father who she seems to have been very close to growing up and he seems to have supported her and paid for her to be privately educated.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now she doesn’t talk to him as far as we’re aware, he frequently speaks out about that and he’s quite critical of her and Harry’s behavior,” Sacerdoti said. “I think that we can expect in the future members of her family to increasingly say things that she doesn’t want them to, whether it’s her brother or her father.”

While both of those men have given numerous interviews slandering Markle, Sacerdoti thinks that the issue could easily escalate. “I think we can also expect more awkward revelations of Meghan in terms of books written about her,” he says. “I think unauthorized biographies will be a counterbalance to the very, very carefully managed PR efforts the couple put out themselves. They need perhaps to think ahead to how they’ll react to those sorts of revelations.”

Before she married Prince Harry, Markle was a working actress and model, and Sacerdoti believes that there could be some skeletons in her closet after her time in Hollywood, including her brief first marriage to American producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. “Meghan is somebody who has had half a life before she became connected to the royal family,” Sacerdoti said. “She had a previous marriage, family disputes, a career in acting and modeling. All of which could yield stories that are interesting to tabloids, the public and could be embarrassing for her in the new life she is now living as a duchess.”