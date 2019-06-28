Prince Harry’s Friend Joss Stone Sparks Outrage After She Posts Pink Niqab Photo

Prince Harry’s friend, and Grammy award-winning singer, Joss Stone recently sparked outrage after she posted a photo of herself wearing a pink niqab. Stone — whose real name is Joscelyn Eve Stoker — was in Saudi Arabia for a visit, and shared the aforementioned image. This set off a chain of criticism from internet users who chided Stone for her fashion choice.

“The hijab is not a symbol of a free, powerful woman, it is one of oppression. It is Sharia law compliance by force, not by choice,” one person commented. “Western liberal progressives and feminists are falsely portraying the hijab as something beautiful and powerful.”

“You might find it oriental but for many women in that region that is against their basic human rights. I love what you do and your project, but what you’re wearing does not stand for such happy news for those women out there,” someone else said.

One other person attempted to make a softer approach to Stone, explaining, “I’ve been there this year, too. Also was unsure of what to wear in order not to offend anyone. You dont (sic) need to cover your face or your head if its not for religious reasons and people absolutely don’t care and are so friendly.”

“Joss, I have so much respect for you travelling the world and opening peoples eyes, minds and hearts. We cannot change the world at once but we can surely stand with all people of all beliefs and make baby steps to raise awareness for equality,” the commenter added.

At this time, Stone does not appear to have responded to her critics on the matter.

Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images