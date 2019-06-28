Prince Harry’s Friend Joss Stone Sparks Outrage After She Posts Pink Niqab Photo

Prince Harry’s friend, and Grammy award-winning singer, Joss Stone recently sparked outrage after she posted a photo of herself wearing a pink niqab. Stone — whose real name is Joscelyn Eve Stoker — was in Saudi Arabia for a visit, and shared the aforementioned image. This set off a chain of criticism from internet users who chided Stone for her fashion choice.
View this post on Instagram
Oh #saudiarabia how we love you so ! I cannot wait to tell everyone I meet to go visit this beautiful place filled with beautiful people yet again, pleasantly surprised. Took me a while to figure out how to keep this wrap from falling off and then when I finally got it I realised that I didn’t even have to wear it. What a shame ! So I wore it anyway because I love it. I love the different cultures we get a chance to come across and become part of, even if it’s for just one small tiny moment. It means so much. The women here are strong and exercising their choice to be free, wear what they want and do what they want, their want may be different to what we experience at home but there ain’t nothing wrong in that. To each her own. I spoke to female doctors , managers, directors, vocal specialists, hearing specialists, carers, a singer/performer/artist and they all tell the same tale. The horses mouth has spoken. Yes there are horrible things going on all over the world in many different corners and crevasses but these women individually felt they were not oppressed , they were highly educated and free to choose how they lived their lives. I can only ever speak of those that I have met, I will not comment on what I have not seen with my own eyes because I have no right to. Assumption really is not something I wish to entertain. if you don’t know , go have a look for yourself have a look for your self. I have come away from this inspired. Not just by the women but the men too, with how they are celebrating the changes that are happening in Saudi Arabia they are not fighting against it as so many might assume . It seems to me that they are all walking forward together trying to make there world a better place. This is the feeling I got from my personal experience. I would really like to go back one day and explore this place further . Thanks for having me #saudiarabia
“The hijab is not a symbol of a free, powerful woman, it is one of oppression. It is Sharia law compliance by force, not by choice,” one person commented. “Western liberal progressives and feminists are falsely portraying the hijab as something beautiful and powerful.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
“You might find it oriental but for many women in that region that is against their basic human rights. I love what you do and your project, but what you’re wearing does not stand for such happy news for those women out there,” someone else said.
One other person attempted to make a softer approach to Stone, explaining, “I’ve been there this year, too. Also was unsure of what to wear in order not to offend anyone. You dont (sic) need to cover your face or your head if its not for religious reasons and people absolutely don’t care and are so friendly.”
“Joss, I have so much respect for you travelling the world and opening peoples eyes, minds and hearts. We cannot change the world at once but we can surely stand with all people of all beliefs and make baby steps to raise awareness for equality,” the commenter added.
At this time, Stone does not appear to have responded to her critics on the matter.
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images