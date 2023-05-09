Prince Harry's Fast Coronation Exit Has Supporters Rolling

Looking back on the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, it's clear that many viewers were holding their breath for some drama involving Prince Harry. After months of speculation, the king's younger son confirmed that he would attend the ceremony while his wife Meghan Markle and their children would stay home in the U.S. What surprised viewers was how quickly Prince Harry turned around to rejoin them.

Prince Harry's highly-publicized feud with the rest of the royal family has become a shadow over the monarchy and any news cycle relating to it. Pundits speculated wildly about whether Prince Harry would attend, whether his presence would stir up and drama and so on – all with the looming fear that the prince's mere appearance would overshadow the U.K.'s first coronation in seven decades. It's no wonder that many of Prince Harry's supporters saw it as a victory for him when he arrived, smiled for the cameras, and left without any major fuss.

Prince Harry arrived in London on Friday night before the coronation and left as soon as it was over. While the rest of the royal family joined the parade going back to Buckingham Palace for more fanfare, Prince Harry got into a car alone, drove straight to the airport, and flew home to Los Angeles. He arrived there at 7:30 p.m. local time – just in time to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday with his family. While there were no viral moments from his trip back to the U.K., his very unassuming nature has taken on a bit of a memetic quality.

Some fans congratulated Prince Harry on avoiding drama, especially as they believe the press in the U.K. is actively hostile towards him. Others went even further, saying that the coronation itself was lackluster because of Prince Harry's limited involvement. Reports that the king was disappointed when Prince Harry didn't stay for further celebrations delighted some commenters. Here's a look at how the conversation has played out on social media.