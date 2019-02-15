Prince Harry Makes Chilly Military Visit on Valentine’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds apart, as Harry was busy visiting the military base of Bardufoss in Norway. The royal was on hand to celebrate 50 years of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss for extreme cold weather training, which meant the Duke of Sussex also got to experience Norway’s frigid temperatures during his visit.

During his visit, Harry traveled to Exercise Clockwork, which is located 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway, where he met deployed ranks who are taught how to survive and fight in the frigid temperatures. He also joined troops for a hot lunch.

While the Duke’s welcome wasn’t literally warm, the troops did go the extra mile to make Harry feel at home when he was welcomed into Quincy Shelter, a modified igloo used in emergencies in extreme temperatures. The shelter was decorated with photos of Harry and Markle on their wedding day along with candles and mood music, which gave Harry a bit of a laugh.

“You weirdos! Nice,” he said upon examining the decorations, via PEOPLE. “It’s very kind of you to invite me into your private shrine.”

While the father-to-be noted that the shelter was “romantic,” he added while leaving, “Homely in there, isn’t it? It starts to get a little bit weird after a while.”

Harry is Captain General of the Royal Marines, a title he took over from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017 after Philip retired from royal duties. While in Norway, Harry chatted with the troops about military matters like their shelters and asked them some personal questions, wondering, “Did you all get your other halves a card and some flowers?”

At the end of his visit, he was asked to cut a cake celebrating the 50th anniversary of Exercise Clockwork, which he did while wielding a sword and shouting “Happy Birthday!”

“It’s really nice to see you all and know that you’re having a good time out here. Use every single day as an experience, and bring that back. I hope you can make the most of it,” he told the troops. “I know lots of you have left your families at home to be out here. It’s hugely appreciated. And you still have a smile on your face. Congratulations on your 50th anniversary.”

Harry reportedly stayed for around three hours before hopping in a charter plane to return to Kensington Palace for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

The royal couple has made a number of official appearances in recent weeks, and are currently preparing for the birth of their first child, who is due in April.

