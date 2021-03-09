Prince Harry's Body Language During Oprah Interview 'Suppressed Anger' at One Royal Family Member in Particular, Expert Says

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have kept a respectful tone even as they discussed their troubled relationship with the British royal family with Oprah Winfrey, but the Duke of Sussex’s body language revealed he had "suppressed anger" for one family member in particular. According to author and body language expert Judi James, while Harry "spoke with affection about the Queen, he spoke with love for his brother, William," he showed clear "suppressed anger" towards his father, Prince Charles.

Following the 90-minute interview, James detailed Harry's body language to multiple outlets, telling Metro UK that he was "comprehensively" negative when it came to his father. James said that when Charles "was mentioned the dramatic pause lasting several seconds before he spoke kind of said everything," adding that "specifically what emerged was his anger." Pointing to Harry's "fast blinking" and the fact that "he sighed, he did a leg judder, he did a tongue poke," James said "there was no real effort to mask his response" to his father, with James speculating "that's where probably the key focus of resentment seems to lie."

"Harry performed several gestures to suggest suppressed anger of his own, including an eye-stutter and a tongue-poke," James further explained to Fabulous, according to The Sun. "Asked about Charles he performed a long pause and an eye-dart, and he also did a cut-off ritual and a head-shake before he spoke of 'A lot of hurt,' pointing the finger to what sounded like a new target in terms of a family rift."

Charles was among the only family members Harry named throughout the interview, telling Winfrey that his father stopped taking his calls and instead requested he "put this all in writing what your plan is" in regards to his and Markle's departure from the royal family when Harry decided to take "matters into my own hands." Harry also revealed that while he and his father are now on talking terms again, as Charles is now taking his calls, their relationship is still fragile and they have "a lot to work through." Harry admitted that he feels "really let down" by his father, admitting that "there's a lot of hurt that's happened."

At this time, Charles has not responded to his son's comments. The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, was questioned about the interview during a Tuesday appearance at a U.K. vaccination center, though he ignored the question. Buckingham Palace has also not released a statement addressing the interview.