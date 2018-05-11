Prince Harry and Megan Markle May Break With Tradition in First Wedding Dance

The royal wedding may be sticking to tradition, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly intending to break with tradition for their first dance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in a ceremony that is full of royal traditions, but according to the Daily Mail, the couple is considering doing away with tradition when it comes to their first dance. Instead of a romantic song fit for a prince and a princess, they are instead reportedly considering Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Speculation that the couple may be going with a more up-beat and fun song stems from a 2016 interview with Lifestyle Magazine, in which the soon-to-be princess revealed that the Whitney Houston track is her “go-to happy song.”

While little is known about the reception, it is rumored that the Spice Girls and Coldplay will be performing live, adding weight to the rumors that the royal couple is opting for a “fun and bouncy playlist” full of crowd-pleasers. It is also rumored that Elton John could perform during an evening reception at Frogmore House.

According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, guests will begin arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and the actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.

Among those in attendance will be the Royal Family and 1,200 members of the public who come from “every corner of the United Kingdom” and were nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

Also in attendance will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members, and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Following the nuptials, Harry and Markle will be breaking tradition, with Kensington Palace having announced that the pair’s honeymoon has been postponed.

Harry and Markle are reportedly planning to honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts. Last year, the couple spent three weeks there for Markle’s birthday, and Harry is passionate about conservation efforts on the continent.