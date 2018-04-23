Prince George and Princess Charlotte Arrive at Hospital to Meet New Baby Brother

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a son on Monday, April 23, and the little prince’s big siblings have officially arrived at the hospital to meet their new brother.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotting arriving at St. Mary’s Hospital with their father, Prince William, with Kensington Palace sharing a pair of photos on Twitter.

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother,” the caption read.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother. pic.twitter.com/rfX9rsdJhU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

All dressed in shades of blue, the trio headed into the hospital to see Middleton and the new arrival, with Charlotte waving to the assembled press as she made her way to the Lindo Wing.

Kensington Palace had previously shared a video of William leaving the hospital to pick up his two older children from Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge departs St Mary’s Hospital to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/qOwD4uepgB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Soon after arriving, the palace tweeted that George and Charlotte had left the hospital. The palace also shared that Middleton, William and their newborn will be leaving the hospital on Monday evening and will travel home to Kensington Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received,” the palace wrote. “They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes.”

Middleton and William welcomed their third child, a boy, on Monday, April 23, with Kensington Palace first sharing the news on Twitter.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

The baby’s birth was officially proclaimed with an announcement in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. Per royal protocol, the announcement was placed on a golden easel for the assembled public to catch a glimpse.

The notice read, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 a.m. today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

