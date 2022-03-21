Prince Charles Reportedly Plans Major Change Once He Becomes King

Prince Charles is still next in line English throne, and more details have emerged concerning how he will rule the United Kingdom as its next monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth. According to Us Weekly, Charles wants a major change concerning the size of the royal family once he becomes king.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales will make “some changes” once he takes over the reins from his mother. Sacerdoti said that one of the biggest changes is that Charles plans to “slim down the working royals at the core of the family.” He went on to say that the prince will likely “formalize the slimming down” so that the change doesn’t seem akin to a “result of circumstances.”

The royal expert also shared some insight about Charles himself and how he’s feeling about being king one day. Sacerdoti said that he believes the prince is “looking forward to being the king” even though it will come after the death of his mother and will mean a further loss of privacy for his personal life. He continued, “Prince Charles has always been a hardworking royal and Prince William too, but the more they get to do now, the more the baton is being handed over. They’re getting used to some of those roles for when they themselves are monarch.”

Recently, the royal family shared another major detail about Charles’ eventual reign. In early February, Elizabeth shared a statement in which she expressed that she hopes that Charles’ wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will be the “Queen Consort” when he succeeds to the throne. The Queen’s message, which was shared on the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne, began, “This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.” She continued, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”