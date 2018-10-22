‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Hospitalized

Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon, less than two weeks after he was previously hospitalized.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles fire department paramedics arrived at the 94-year-old television legend’s home at around 1 p.m. Monday and taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital. He was seen sitting up on a stretcher and appeared to be responsive as he was taken to the emergency room.

Barker’s manager told TMZ he had a “major flare in back pain” when he woke up Monday morning. His family called in professionals to take him to a hospital, rather than taking him to the hospital themselves.

Back on Oct. 9, Barker was rushed to the hospital for a “non-emergency back problem,” his manager said. The next day, Barker was “fine and resting at home.”

The hospitalization was first reported by Radar Online. Witnesses said the ambulances were parked outside Barker’s Hollywood Hills home for hours before he was finally taken to the hospital. Neighbors said Barker had not been seen outside the home for several months, and it was clear that he had trouble getting around without help.

Barker retired from The Price is Right in 2006 after working in television for more than 50 years. Since then, he has often been in the news for other health scares.

In June 2017, Barker took a nasty fall in his bathroom and hit his head. He called 911, but reportedly had his housekeeper drive him to the hospital.

In October 2015, Barker had a similar incident, where his head was reportedly split open after a fall. He spent several hours in the emergency room, but was later cleared to leave.

Earlier this year, Barker made headlines for his philanthropy. In May, he donated $1 million to Drury University in Missouri. The university’s most famous alumni has donated $3.1 million over the years to support its animal studies program. Part of his donation will go to a scholarship fund named after Barker’s late wife, Dorothy Jo Barker.

“Drury is honored and thankful to receive this gift from Mr. Barker. We are fortunate to be able to help make real Bob’s passion for animals,” Drury President Tim Cloyd said at the time. “Drury University is able to place bright young minds into this important field thanks to his support. Gifts such as these have a ripple effect — on the lives of our graduates, and the world around them.”