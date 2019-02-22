President Donald Trump Called out by Social Media for Latest Remarks About Jussie Smollett

President Donald Trump is getting called out by social media users for his latest remarks about Jussie Smollett.

Following Smollett’s arrest for falsifying a police report in regard to the assault he alleged to have suffered in January, Trump tweeted at the actor on Twitter.

“[Jussie Smollett] – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA,” he wrote.

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

In response to Trump’s tweet, many users have hit back at the U.S. President, accusing him of his own “racist and dangerous comments,” while chiding him for not taking similar action over the story of Christopher Hasson, a Coast Guard officer and alleged Trump supporter who is accused of plotting to kill Democrats and journalists.

“Jussie Smollett is a 36 year old entertainer who made a terrible mistake. You’re a 72 year old scam artist who perpetuates racist hoaxes and slurs INTENTIONALLY,” one person tweeted back. “What the f— is YOUR excuse?”

Are you f-ing kidding me? You’re calling out Smollett when you HAVE NOT commented on the coast guard with the extensive plan to kill Democrats… No doubt fueled by your angry and hateful rhetoric. What are we going to do about the national emergency of white homegrown terrorists? — ❤️🧡💛Mia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) February 21, 2019

Says the president who faked his own national emergency by blaming migrants for crimes they didn’t commit either. — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) February 21, 2019

“Jussie Smollett made a big mistake. He caused hurt and pain across so many communities. As President, you need to be the bigger person. You need to call for unity and hope Jussie gets help he needs and doesn’t cause self harm,” another user commented. “Your attack on him only creates a greater divide.”

“You might, again, want to sit this one out. There’s Coast Guard guy, and I’m old enough to remember the white dude who sent bombs to your enemies list through the US Mail,” another user wrote.

Says the RACIST who – Banned an entire group of people on religious prejudice- Sold the LIE that all 1.8 billion are terrorist.

– Have Mexican children in cages, children of asylum seekers on xenophobia – Sold the LIE that they are rapist and criminals. — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) February 21, 2019

What about all of the people you have hurt and all of acts of violence your rhetoric has inspired???pic.twitter.com/f6DJZ5b4he — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) February 21, 2019

Let’s also not forget the violence against the Press you have inspired…pic.twitter.com/yIIbohzYUh — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) February 21, 2019

In January, Smollett claimed that he was attacked and assaulted by two men who shouted “This is MAGA country” at him, while also calling him derogatory names related to his sexual orientation and race.

Following a police investigation, it had been determined by authorities that Smollett faked the attack and he was charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. He know potentially faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Photo credit: Getty Images