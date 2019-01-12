Pregnant ‘View’ Star Abby Huntsman Fights Back Against Body Shamers in Heated Segment

The View co-host and former FOX News reporter, Abby Huntsman recently opened up about a difficult part of being pregnant in the spotlight.

Huntsman, who joined the panel of the daytime talk show at the start of Season 22, brought up an upsetting experience while discussing one of the difficult hot topics during Thursday’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Whoopi Goldberg mentioned how actress Melissa McCarthy revealed to InStyle how she was once asked by a reporter if it “shocked her” that she got to work in acting, given her “tremendous size.”

During the discussion, Huntsman took the discussion as an opportunity to talk about getting body-shamed while pregnant.

“I’ve experienced a whole new level being pregnant this time,” Huntsman said. “I will tell you, the last few days there have been more people that have said to me, ‘Oh, you’re only four months along? You look a lot further than that, you look a lot bigger than you should be at this point.’ Things that, like, I’m sorry, but you just don’t say that. If you’re pregnant, you just want the kids to be healthy, you don’t care what size you are.”

Huntsman’s words also inspired co-host Meghan McCain to open up about the time she’s been asked inappropriate questions about her body while doing interviews.

She claimed that reporters tell her demeaning phrases like “you’re so brace… you never lost weight.”

Huntsman made headlines in early January when she announced that she is expecting twins with husband Jeffrey Livingston.

“I knew something was different this time,” she told PEOPLE of her pregnancy. “I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately. I was sick with (13-month-old) Isabel, but not until about eight weeks, so I was worried something might have been wrong.”

“When I went to the doctor I was, if anything, just concerned about it,” she said. “Now, looking back, it makes sense, because I think the hormones were triple what they would normally be.”

She revealed that when the doctor told the couple they were having twins, her husband fainted.

“I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar,” Huntsman said of her husband. “I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m the one that has to physically do this.’”

“It was just one of those things like out of a movie, but I get it,” she continued. “[As] a dad, I think he’s thinking about the costs of everything and the logistics. Now we’re so excited.”