Pregnant Pippa Middleton Checks Into Hospital With Overnight Bag on Same Day Meghan Markle Drops Baby News

It’s a big day for baby news — Pippa Middleton was seen checking into the hospital with overnight bags on the same day her sister Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Middleton was spotted checking into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — where Kate has given birth to all three of her children — with her husband, James Matthews, carrying several large bags.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Matthews heading into the hospital with a baby changing bag and a duffel bag in his hands.

Middleton and Matthews are currently expecting their first child, and Middleton has written candidly about her pregnancy during her columns for Waitrose Weekend.

While Kate suffered from severe morning sickness during all three of her pregnancies, the 35-year-old wrote that she has not been ill during her pregnancy and was able to continue her routine physical activity.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” Middleton wrote. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal and continue most of my sports with better knowledge.”

During her pregnancy, Middleton wrote that she engaged in activities like tennis and swimming, though her most recent column saw her detail the ways her body was changing as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” she wrote. “As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy. The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.”

“Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead,” Middleton added, sharing that she had turned to meditation, stretching and walking.

On Friday, the author and her husband attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Middleton donning a forest green bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress that showcased her baby bump, along with a matching fascinator and black heels.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Markle is currently pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, sharing that Markle is due in Spring 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the Palace tweeted.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo