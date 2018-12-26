Pregnant Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Step out for Church With the Royals on Christmas Day

Christmas Day has arrived, and so has the royal family’s annual walkabout ahead of church services at Sandringham on the holiday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the event, which marks Markle’s first Christmas as an official member of the royal family.

The group, along with Prince Charles, walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene together as a crowd of royal fans looked on, with Markle and Middleton walking next to each other and enjoying conversation as they made their way to the church.

The Duchess of Sussex dressed in dark navy blue for the occasion, wearing a Victoria Beckham coat over a matching dress, black boots and a black hat. She also carried a pair of black gloves and a black leather Victoria Beckham powder box, linking her arm with her husband’s as they walked through the crowd.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law wore a festive red ensemble, donning a red Catherine Walker coat with dark red trim along with coordinating heels, gloves and hat.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, weren’t in the snaps, indicating they were not present at the event, and their great-grandfather, Prince Philip, was also absent from the morning.

After the service, the royals greeted fans who had been waiting, and the group will spend the rest of the day enjoying a holiday lunch before watching the Queen’s annual televised address.

While the two couples are spending Christmas with the family at Sandringham, they won’t be staying in the same house, as crowded quarters at the Queen’s Sandringham residence have inclined William and Middleton to stay at Anmer Hall, which is not far from Sandringham.

Last year, Markle also spent Christmas with the royals, though that was unusual at the time as she had not yet married into the family. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time that the decision was another example of the Duchess making royal history.

“It’s always been the case in the past that only married couples attend Christmas at Sandringham,” Nicholl said. “She really will be a first in being a royal fiancée at Christmas dinner.”

“It’s a big deal because it’s incredibly unusual. Yes, they are engaged, but Meghan doesn’t have that all-important wedding band on her finger,” she continued. “I think that she might well be the first royal fiancée to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas. The queen has really gone above and beyond and she’s done that very simply to make Meghan feel welcome and to keep Harry happy.”

Next year, the royal family will be slightly larger on Christmas Day, as Markle and Harry’s first child will be born in the spring.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen Pond